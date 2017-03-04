Outlander cast and crew seems to have started filming the second half of Season 3, and based on spoilers from location, it seems that they have already wrapped up the highly-anticipated print shop scene that's featured in Diana Gabaldon's Voyager, which is the third book in the Outlander series.

The stars of the show were in attendance at Emerald City Comicon, but they did not reveal anything about Season 3 as they were forbidden from divulging much about what's in store for Jamie and Claire. But when an audience member asked them to indicate with facial expression if the television show stays true to the book, especially with regards to the print shop scene, Caitriona Balfe nodded enthusiastically.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the upcoming season of Outlander.

The print shop scene features Jamie and Claire's reunion after a span of 20 years. The two parted ways shortly before the Battle of Culloden, with Jamie forcing Claire to return to the future so that she could give birth to their child. Claire did not return back for Jamie believing he had died in the battle, and she went on to live her life with Frank, her husband.

In December, EW obtained a photograph from the upcoming season that shows Claire introducing Brianna, her daughter with Jamie to Frank, who will bring up the child as his own.

Speaking about the scene, Balfe told EW: "This is right after Claire gives birth to Brianna. Those scenes are wonderful because it's a new beginning, but it's so fraught with so many other things. Obviously, this is Jamie's child, but Claire's in a new time and believes that Jamie is dead. So, she's really trying to look forward and give her daughter a new life, a stable family."

"I think it's difficult for both of them. Frank is coming to terms with his wife. He didn't quite know what had happened. She disappeared and she's back. They're tentatively trying to see if they can patch things up and allow themselves to embrace a future together. They really do try, but it's not quite that easy," she added.

Outlander will return to Starz with Season 3 in September.