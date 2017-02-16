Outlander will return to Starz in September, but an exact air date is yet to be announced.

Also read: The Vampire Diaries Season 8 finale: Elena is back; Bonnie's death confirmed?

Season 3 of the time-travel show is based on Diana Gabaldon's Voyager, which is the third book in the Outlander series, and it will see Claire travelling back in time after realising Jamie survived the Battle of Culloden. It will also see Claire's marriage to Frank crumbling after she returns to her first husband pregnant with Jamie's baby.

The upcoming season will begin with the Battle of Culloden and it is expected to be bloody, and one major character is expected to die in the battle. In Gabaldon's series, Black Jack Randall is the unfortunate one, but viewers will be able to see more of Tobias Menzies in Season 3 as he also plays Frank Randall, Claire's husband.

Season 3 will consist of 13 episodes and the last five episodes will be shot in South Africa, which is a stand-in for the Caribbean locales that's featured in the books. The first half of the season is also expected to feature the highly anticipated reunion of Jamie and Claire.

The third instalment will introduce viewers to a lot of new faces, and one notable figure is Lord John Grey, the character that will be played by Australian actor David Berry.

In the book, Jamie meets Lord John Grey at Ardsmuir prison. Jamie ends up a prisoner at Ardsmuir after the Battle of Culloden and he strikes a friendship with Lord John Grey, who is the governor of the prison. Lord John Grey eventually develops a romantic interest in Jamie, but his feelings will not be reciprocated. But that doesn't spoil their friendship, and as the story moves forward, viewers will see their relationship strengthening and improving the lives of both the men.