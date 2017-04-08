Outlander will not return to television until September, and to help fans tide over this long wait, the network has released a new promo for the time-travel series that gives a glimpse of what Claire's life with her first husband will be like.

The short promo shows Claire, the character essayed by Caitriona Balfe, throwing a vase at Frank during an argument. She is heavily pregnant with Jamie's child and understandably upset that she had to return to her first husband.

Another scene has her in a hospital corridor.

Sneak peek of Claire & Frank fighting. She's still got good aim! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/5sNls0cnAp — Amy Noelle (@AmyNoelleY) April 3, 2017

"We start the season, I think everyone's seen from the trailer so it's not a spoiler, that Claire goes back to Frank," Balfe said in an interview with E! News. "And it's very tough for her, because this is a man who really didn't do anything wrong. You know, he was her first love, he was a good husband to her, but because of circumstances, she fell in love with someone else in a much deeper and much truer way than she ever did with Frank.

"So when she goes back, she's a woman in the depths of grief, and also here's a man who's kind of pleading and full of hope and full of love and expects them to maybe get back to where they were. And that will never happen for Claire, so she feels love for him but also feels she has to keep him at an arm's length."

Outlander Season 3 is based on Voyager, the third book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series. Outlander Season 3 will return to Starz in September.