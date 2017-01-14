Season 3 of Outlander, Starz's time-travel series, features the highly anticipated reunion of Caitriona Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's Jamie. According to the actress, the reunion is one of the most beautiful scenes featured in the upcoming season.

"I think it was written very beautifully," Balfe teased to EW. "Matt B. Roberts wrote it. It has every emotion in it. The excitement, the tentativeness, the nerves, everything. I think it's really beautiful."

Season 3 of Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon's Voyager and it sees Claire going back in time to find Jamie, whom she believed died during the Battle of Culloden. Both Claire and Jamie will be completely different people in Season 3 as they have aged quite a bit and the 20 years they had been apart for have changed them.

While Claire spent all her energy on rebuilding her life with Brianna, Jamie was struggling to piece his life together after spending quite a lot of time in prison. Season 3 will also explore Claire's relationship with her first husband, Frank.

When asked what changes viewers can expect in Claire, Balfe told Bustle her character would have mellowed down a bit. "We're looking at a woman that's 20 years older, so as an actor I really wanted to explore how that makes her different. Like, how has she changed?

"I think, not always, but people generally — the harsher edges of their personality, they learn how to maybe smooth them out a little bit," said the 37-year-old actress. "So maybe Claire isn't so stubborn, or she isn't so quick-tempered. She's learned how to control those urges a little bit."

Outlander is expected to return to television in April.