- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
Outgoing President Barack Obama says contructive US-Russia relations are in the worlds interest
President Barack Obama said on Wednesday 19 December it is in the worlds interest for the United States and Russia to have a constructive relationship, but Russias return to an adversarial spirit under President Vladimir Putin made that difficult. I think that it is in Americas interest, in the worlds interest, that we have a constructive relationship with Russia, Obama said in a news conference on Wednesday (January 18) two days before handing over the presidency to Donald Trump. Obama also stressed sanctions on Russia were because of encroachments on Ukraines sovereignty and independence.
Most popular