- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
Outgoing President Barack Obama says Chelsea Manning served a tough prison sentence
President Barack Obama said on Wednesday 18 January that former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning had served a tough prison term and his decision to commute her 35-year sentence to about seven years served would not signal leniency toward leakers of US government secrets.Obama told his final news conference as president that he felt it made sense to commute Mannings sentence because she went to trial and took responsibility for her crime. Manning gave classified information to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks in 2010. She received a very disproportionate sentence relative to what other leakers had received, Obama said, adding that he felt very comfortable that justice has been served.
Most popular