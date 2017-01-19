Outgoing President Barack Obama says Chelsea Manning served a tough prison sentence

President Barack Obama said on Wednesday 18 January that former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning had served a tough prison term and his decision to commute her 35-year sentence to about seven years served would not signal leniency toward leakers of US government secrets.Obama told his final news conference as president that he felt it made sense to commute Mannings sentence because she went to trial and took responsibility for her crime. Manning gave classified information to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks in 2010. She received a very disproportionate sentence relative to what other leakers had received, Obama said, adding that he felt very comfortable that justice has been served.