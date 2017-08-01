The transfer window is on, and a number of mega transfers have already happened. With the window to be shut at the end of the month, teams will be going all out to get their players. But, it is not only clubs, footballers also seem to be throwing tantrums in an indirect manner when a mega club comes calling.

The same was witnessed with Borussia Dortmund Ousmane Dembele and goalkeeper Roman Burki during a pre-season training camp. They had some heated exchange of words. The situation went out of control as players such as Marc Bartra and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to come in between and hold Dembele, who seemed to be on the radar of Barcelona.

There are speculations stating Barcelona are interested in signing the youngster from Dortmund.

This transfer makes perfect sense with the most-talked about transfer of Neymar to PSG, who are ready to shell out 195 million and make the Brazilian the most expensive player by a mile. Neymar's transfer, however, looks inevitable as of now.

One is aware Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is Barcelona's number one target if/when Neymar leaves. With Liverpool maintaining their stance – Coutinho is not for sale – Barcelona are also planning other alternatives, and Dembele is one of them. Players such as Mesut Ozil and Marco Verratti have also been linked with the club. Even if they get Coutino, with Demebele being young, Barcelona could still look to bring the Dortmund player.

Bust-up, a growing trend before transfers?

Such kind of a bust-up seems to be a growing trend among players to show their parent club that they want to move and attempt to present a frustrated front in the club. Neymar was involved in a bust-up with new signing Nelson Semedo in training.

It was not only Neymar, but recently, Liverpool' top target Naby Keita was involvled in a similar situation during a training session. For Keita, even that did not stop the RB Leipzig hierarchy to allow Keita to move to Liverpool.

Now, what will happen with Dembele – future lies uncertain.