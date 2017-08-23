Hacker group 'OurMine' has returned to spotlight after exploiting some major vulnerabilities with Football Club (FC) Barcelona's official Twitter account. The same team which claims to be a security group had earlier hacked the social media accounts of Sony's PlayStation, besides breaching into high-profile industry bigwigs such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Twitter's Dick Costolo in 2016.

The latest hack has fuelled hoax announcement on the FC Barcelona Twitter handle regarding the signing of Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain Football Club. The Goal reports that the false announcement was triggered by the hacker group on Wednesday with the following message: "Welcome Angel Di Maria to FC Barcelona!"

Although the administrators of the Twitter account kept removing the tweets, the hacker group bypassed the security to repost the false announcement about Di Maria's signing into their team. OurMine is speculated to be a Saudi Arabian hacking group, which has been reported for another breach with the hashtag #FCBHack on the same account.

"It had been a trying 24 hours for the Blaugrana, as on Tuesday the club announced they were suing Neymar after alleging the Brazilian failed to fulfill his agreement with the team," the report noted.

OurMine has a suspicious background to be completely trusted as a security group. Their official website touts the group as "an elite hacker group known for many hacks showing vulnerabilities in major systems."

Although the true motive of OurMine is still a mystery, an anonymous member of the group was quoted in a recent report on Wired that their intention of hacking or embarrassing tech executives "is only its way of teaching us all a helpful lesson."

Going by those words, it seems OurMine could likely be working as a team of ethical hackers who could get paid a hefty cheque by top companies and clubs for helping them identify breaches and security loopholes in their system.