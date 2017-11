US President Donald Trump, commenting on a mass shooting in Texas, said on Monday, 6 November, you cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel for the victims. Speaking in Tokyo on the second day of his 12-day Asia trip, Trump said, Americans do what we do best, we pull together. At least 26 people were killed and dozens other injured after a gunman walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs with an assault rifle and opened fire.