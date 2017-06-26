In a gut-wrenching moment on live TV, a woman broke her arm as she is seen arm wrestling with an opponent on an Argentinean game show called En Que Mano Esta?, which translates to What Hand Is It In? The duo started the competition to test each other's strength, but viewers are said to have heard a loud snap moments later.

The show is known to put its contestants through tough physical and intellectual challenges to win prizes. The winners are awarded a cash prize and also win a car. While everything seemed normal in the beginning, as Pamela is even seen smiling at the viewers and her opponent, she seems to be in excruciating pain moments later. Her opponent is then seen helping her as medics hurry to treat Pamela.

Confirming that Pamela had been injured, show presenter Chico Leunis said: "Unfortunately Pamela broke her arm. She's been put in plaster and tomorrow she's going to be operated on. It's a terrible shame and we will be attentive and help her," reported Metro UK. "It was a great shock for everyone involved, I can assure you. Live TV is a daily learning experience."

Watch the video of Pamela's bone snapping below. Be warned it looks pretty painful.