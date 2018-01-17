Urvashi Rautela who was seen on the comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat faced a not so enviable moment recently.

The actress was asked to display her martial arts skills on the host Balraj Syal. And well, the fun act went wrong when Urvashi punched comedian Balraj Syal so hard that he fell down crying in pain. Here's the video as proof:

A bevy of talented artists like Ravi Dubey, RJ Mallishka, Raghu Ram, Aditya Narayan and many more are setting the bar high with their outstanding acts and mic-drop sessions on the comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat which is aired on Colors.

On the professional front, Urvashi will be seen in Hate Story 4, directed by Vishal Pandya and stars Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon. It is produced by T Series.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the release date and wrote, "#HateStoryIV, directed by Vishal Pandya and produced by T Series, to release on 9 March 2018... The erotic thriller stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon."

The film, which was slated for earlier release on 2nd March, has now been postponed to March 9.

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with the film Singh Saab the Great (2013), followed by Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016) and Kaabil (2017).