His character might have created an uproar among Marvel fans when he became one of the reasons behind Captain America and Iron Man going separate ways in Captain America: Civil War, but Sebastian Stan's Marvel presence was not known to a particularly popular DC star until they worked together.

Stan was recently seen working with Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, and the actor revealed that the actress did not know he was part of Marvel or the Avengers: Infinity War until he told her.

The actor revealed details about the embarrassing moment while speaking at the Wizard World St Louis earlier this month, Comicbook.com reports.

"I remember, I said something to her at one point about that, and she was like, 'oh,' like she didn't even know I was in a Marvel movie," Stan said with a laugh. Regardless of her lack of knowledge on the actor's role, Stan said he loved Robbie in Suicide Squad.

"She was definitely my favorite part in Suicide Squad. I thought she was great. Such a great character, too. DC has great characters," he said.

Discussing his role in Avengers: Infinity War, he said the previous few movies helped him rediscover the character. "I've been enjoying rediscovering him in the last few movies, including Infinity War, because he started out a certain way and then it was such a hard left with Winter Soldier, it was immediately like a whole different ballgame," Stan said.

"So now it's been fun going back a little bit and finding different things that we discovered in that early movie and putting them back in little by little, finding out where is he now," he added.

Stan also took the opportunity to pitch the idea that he would enjoy seeing Bucky take over the shield and be the next Captain America. The actor described the way he would explore the superhero if given a chance to play it.

"Yeah I would love that one day, absolutely. I don't know when that day would be, and I just think...it would be a very different Captain America you know, you wouldn't be able to have the same Captain America as you have right now because he's a different guy. Again, there's this issue where we've got to get him to be trustworthy enough for them to give him that responsibility, you know, to fill those shoes, and those are hard shoes to fill. So I think it's possible, I really do, but it just has to make sense and we might need a little more time," he said.

As we wait for that day, we are eager to watch how Bucky has evolved from the Civil War and witness the stunning war in Avengers: Infinity War. The movie releases on May 4.