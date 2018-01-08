Radhika Apte and Rajkummar Rao who recently shot for Vogue Bffs hosted by Neha Dhupia had some interesting revelations.

According to a leading newspaper, Rajkummar Rao, who is known to be diplomatic and hasn't invited any controversy, chose to take in shots of chilli as 'punishment', while Radhika Apte took the questions head-on.

The report says that when Neha Dhupia asked the actress who she thought was the most overrated in Bollywood, Radhika hesitated for a moment, then, shot back, "Sushant Singh Rajput!" When asked to name one actor who needs acting classes rather than gym sessions, she said, "Sooraj Pancholi."

Rajkummar chose to stay quiet but was on fire (literally). He's reportedly sensitive to spicy food and the chillies were killing him, but he refused to give any answers or take digs at his fellow actors.

Now, who's the good boy and bad girl here?

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao is busy shooting for Fanney Khan, where he will share the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

And Radhika Apte will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Padman, where she plays the role of the actor's on-screen wife. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and will hit the theatres on January 25.

And talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor is currently shooting for Kedarnath, and post that will begin filming Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming film in the Chambal region. Sushant will feature as a dacoit in the film, which is inspired by the tales of Chambal and is set in the 1970s. It is tentatively titled Sone Chidaiya.