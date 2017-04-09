A ‘bomb-like device’ was found in central Oslo on 8 April. Norwegian police successfully carried out a controlled explosion of the device.A suspect was arrested shortly after. Police report the device would have caused limited damage. It was placed in a multi-ethnic neighbourhood full of bars and several mosques.
Oslo police find bomb-like device in busy shopping area
- April 9, 2017 14:22 IST
