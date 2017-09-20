After a year orbiting the sun, OSIRIS-REx will make a flyby of Earth in September 2017. Earth and amp;#39;s gravitational field will pull the spacecraft towards the planet where it can borrow a small amount of Earth and amp;#39;s orbital energy.
OSIRIS-REx outbound cruise and gravity assist
- September 20, 2017 11:49 IST
