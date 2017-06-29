Shah Rukh Khan is one of the Indian actors who have a huge fan following all over the world. So, it came as a surprise when the superstar's name was not on the list of 774 new members who joined the Oscars class of 2017.

Oscars class of 2017: Salman, Aamir, Aishwarya, Priyanka, Amitabh and other Indians among Academy's new 774 members

On June 28, the governing body for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list, which included several Indian actors, writers and directors. Looking at their popularity and movies, they invited actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

In the past, the Academy was criticised for having a majority of white and male members. However, this year, the body has invited a bigger and diverse pool of new members.

The surprising factor is that SRK's name is not on the list. He has better films and better name than Salman at the global market, don't you think? Shah Rukh was the second richest actor in 2014. He was the only Indian actor in the top 10 combined rich list of Bollywood and Hollywood stars. SRK was found to be richer than Hollywood giants like Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood and Adam Sandler.

Also, the Raees actor has been a host to many international stars like Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt. While the Oscars' body invited Aishwarya for her film Devdas, they should have noticed SRK in that too. In fact, King Khan has a lot of good movies to his credit compared to other actors.

Deepika, who has been invited for only her recent release xXx: Return of Xander Cage, had made her debut in the Hindi film industry opposite SRK. In fact, all the actors who have been invited by Oscars' body are as deserving as Shah Rukh.

Also, not only SRK, the body has ignored directors like SS Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rajamouli's Baahubali has left an impact on the entire world, while Devdas director Bhansali has brought Indian cinema to the global platform several times.

If you think Shah Rukh, Rajamouli and Bhansali deserved to be considered among Academy's new 774 members, share your views in the comment box below.