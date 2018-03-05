Hollywood stars adorned the Oscars 2018 red carpet and it was a treat to the eyes. From 90th Academy Award presenter Zendaya to Best Actress nominee Margot Robbie turned heads.

But soon after she stunned the cameras with her beautiful Chanel Haute Couture gown that sported a beaded off-the-shoulder straps, the I, Tonya star suffered a wardrobe malfunction inside The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, one of the dress' straps snapped off. But an embarrassing moment was avoided thanks to her assistant. The assistant had a sewing kit and Robbie quickly took matter into her hands and sewed the dress herself.

"Oh, ain't got time for that!" she told the magazine, talking about her wardrobe mishap.

But there was one who created a déjà vu moment at the Oscars red carpet. Taking us back to Oscars 2017, actress Blanca Blanco stunned onlookers when she slipped into one of the most revealing outfits of the evening.

Last year, she made headlines as her dress' high front slit revealed more than what she wanted to. This year, she managed to not have a wardrobe malfunction but she looked like she could be headed to one.

Donning a red and white gown, her outfit sported a plunging neckline that could lead to an embarrassing nip-slip. That's not all. Her body-hugging attire featured a long frontal slit that flaunted her legs. A red and white train followed the dress. She walked into the awards ceremony on a pair of nude colored pumps.

She tied her hair up in a bun and sported a stunning pair of red earrings.

Blanca Blanco ... oh there's a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen... eek #oscars pic.twitter.com/ErqxiWomib — Skinny Doll (@theskinnydoll) March 4, 2018

Design by Atria Couture, Fox News reports that the actress helped design the dress. "The colors I selected were important to me because those colors symbolize equality, new beginnings, and passion," she said.

The 36-year-old star attended the awards ceremony with her boyfriend of four years, actor John Savage, 68.

Her attempt to make a statement failed as many fashion experts deemed her outfit one among the worst dressed this year.

Catch all the action live here.