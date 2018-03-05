The biggest night of Hollywood, Oscars 2018, came to an end with The Shape of Water awarded the Academy Award for Best Picture this year. The movie's director Guillermo del Toro took home the Best Director award.
Best actor was awarded to Darkest Hour's Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, earned the Best Actress Award this year.
Celebrities are gathered at The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles to witness the 90th Academy Awards. After the memorable end to the Oscars 2017, Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars this year again. Here's the complete winners' list:
Best Picture
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Frances McDormand's victory is another no-shocker as her outstanding performance was applauded by film critics and it was predicted that she will take home the Oscar.
Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Oldman's victory comes as no surprise as every Oscar prediction predicted that he will win the Best Actor.
Best Director
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro - WINNER
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Bollywood stars Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor, who passed away recently, were given a tribute at the 90th Academy Award.
Tonight, winners from 24 categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director will be announced. Stay tuned below for a full list of winners, updated live as they're announced.
Original song
"Remember Me," Coco - WINNER
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name
"Stand Up For Something," Marshall
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Original Score
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Despite not winning, Rachel Morrison has made history as she became the first woman to bag Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography with her brilliant camera work in Mudbound. Read more about her here.
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out, Jordan Peele - WINNER
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Jordan Peele had a WTF moment following the award.
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory - WINNER
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Live-Action Short Film
The Silent Child - WINNER
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
Watu Wote/All of Us
Best Documentary Short Subject
Heaven Is A Traffic Jam on the 405 - WINNER
Edith and Eddie
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
While host Jimmy Kimmel is tickling the funny bone, his Donald Trump joke did not impress political commentator Matt Drudge.
Film Editing
Dunkirk - WINNER
Baby Driver
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Animated Feature Film
Coco - WINNER
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball - WINNER
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman, Chile – WINNER
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body and Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden
Sound Editing
Dunkirk - WINNER
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Design
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Costume Design
Phantom Thread - WINNER
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Sound Mixing
Dunkirk - WINNER
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Documentary Feature
Icarus - WINNER
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Last Man in Aleppo
Strong Island
Makeup And Hairstyling
Darkest Hour - WINNER
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder