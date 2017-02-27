Oscars 2017 ended with Moonlight taking home the Best Film award trophy on Sunday night. La La Land, which received 14 nominations, won only six awards, including Best Director and Best Actress.

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on February 26.

Check out the full list below:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight - Winner

Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land - Winner

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea - Winner

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land - Winner

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences – Winner

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – Winner

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight - Winner

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea – Winner

20th Century Women

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia – Winner

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman – Winner

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J. Made in America – Winner

13th

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land – Winner

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Winner

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Passengers

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad – Winner

Live Action Short Film

Enenemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing – Winner

Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival – Winner

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – Winner

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets – Winner

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land – Winner

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Song

"Audition (The Fools who Dream)," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land – Winner

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper – Winner

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land – Winner

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book – Winner

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – Winner

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight