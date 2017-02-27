Oscars 2017 ended with Moonlight taking home the Best Film award trophy on Sunday night. La La Land, which received 14 nominations, won only six awards, including Best Director and Best Actress.
The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on February 26.
Check out the full list below:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight - Winner
Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land - Winner
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea - Winner
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Actress in a Leading Role
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land - Winner
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences – Winner
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – Winner
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight - Winner
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea – Winner
20th Century Women
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia – Winner
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman – Winner
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J. Made in America – Winner
13th
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land – Winner
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Winner
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Passengers
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad – Winner
Live Action Short Film
Enenemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing – Winner
Timecode
Sound Editing
Arrival – Winner
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – Winner
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets – Winner
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land – Winner
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Original Song
"Audition (The Fools who Dream)," La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land – Winner
"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper – Winner
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land – Winner
Passengers
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book – Winner
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – Winner
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight