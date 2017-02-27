Actress Blanca Blanco's Oscar dress resulted in a major wardrobe malfunction at the red carpet as the gown revealed more than her long legs. The actress became a victim of a disastrous wardrobe malfunction as the dress revealed her lady parts, along with her sexy legs. The thigh-high slit flashed her private parts all the way through the red carpet as she made her way into the awards venue.

The Awakened actress donned a golden gown with huge puff sleeves on either sides of her shoulder. She accessorised the dress with a thin gold waist belt. The thigh-high slit was supposed to fall on her left side, but slid into the front to reveal her lady parts, making on-lookers doubt if she wore any panties.

Also Read: Moonlight-La La Land Oscars goof-up: Celebs have some hilarious reactions to the Best Picture winner

The actress did not seem to bother as she strolled down the red carpet with all the oomph and confidence. Blanco paired the sassy dress with black heels and a wallet. Pulled back hair, she donned a smokey eye make-up.

This is not the first time that a thigh-high slit caused a wardrobe malfunction. Late last year, Chrissy Teigen had a similar wardrobe malfunction. The model and John Legend's wife walked on the red carpet of American Music Awards and the thigh-high split gave away more than just her sexy legs.

Plena #BlancaBlanco no red carpet #Oscars A post shared by Felipe Wambaster (@fwambasterr) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Blanca Blanco Oops! #academyawards #oscars2017 #redcarpet #flashthecrowd #photoop #blancablanco A post shared by Ken Weber (@vintagemartini) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

The wardrobe malfunction paved way for the actress to list under the worst dressed list as announced by E!. On the other hand, News.com.au speculates that the actress purposely chose to reveal more than just her legs. The actress is best known for her work in Teen Star Academy and Showgirls 2. And the website suggests that she wore a G-string flashing frock in order to gain some publicity at the Oscars.

Oscars 2017 saw an array of celebrities choosing to keep their clothing simple, formal yet classy. Colours like golden, black, beige, red and silver ruled the red carpet this year.