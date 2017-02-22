The 89th Academy Awards is round the corner and everyone is busy placing their bets on possible Oscars 2017 winners. Year after year, Oscars has been called out for being a white award night wherein most white actors, themes and makers take home the black lady. However, this is likely to change this year.

Though La La Land swept all major awards at the Golden Globes Awards, a repeat at Oscars looks less likely. With so many movies based on the lives of black people and some excellent black artists in the nomination lists, it appears Oscar will do the Black History month proud.

Moonlight has been nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay and is a strong contender to La La Land. Ryan Gosling fans, be prepared. There are high chances Moonlight will come away with Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay trophies.

The Oscar for best director should deservedly go to Damien Chazelle for bringing out a refreshing musical in La La Land. While many are rooting for Ryan Gosling (La La Land) to win the Best Actor, Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) and Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) could very well rain on Ryan's parade. Best Actress might go to Emma Stone for her performance in La La Land.

Viola Davis is poised to take home the black beauty for Best Supporting Role in Fences whereas Mahershala Ali might grab the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Moonlight.

Cinematography, editing and original score and song will most likely be awarded to La La Land crew and The Jungle Book might take home the Best Visual Effects award. The Salesman stands a chance to win in the best foreign film category and Moana could win the Best Animated Feature award.

The 89th Academy Awards will take place at Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on February 26. Jimmy Kimmel will host the award show live.

Oscars 2017 will be broadcasted live on ABC Television Network at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT (5.30 am IST on Monday).