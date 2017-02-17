Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's 'feud' may see its way onto the Oscar stage as Matt Damon plans to prank Oscar Host on the awards night. The banter though fake, makes headlines every time Damon shares his 'hate' towards the TV show host. With a stage like the Oscars and the two making their way to it, the Academy night seems like an ideal place for a Kimmel-Damon prank showdown.

Damon will be seen attending the 2017 Academy Awards as the producer of Manchester by the Sea while Jimmy Kimmel will host the event. The two might be seen spewing some bad blood on the Oscar stage, creating not only some hilariously moments to remember from the night but also ensuring some TRP.

Hints of the expected showdown can be seen in Damon's recent interviews. The actor-producer has already begun 'trashing' the host at various occasions. Talking to E! News at the premiere of The Great Wall, Damon said that he has such low expectations from Kimmel's performance as host that he isn't even planning a way to prank him.

"I don't think I need to do anything to make his performance worse. He's gonna be really terrible no matter what," he said. The presenter asked if he had any message for Kimmel on his hosting skills, and Damon joked, "No, [Jimmy] knows I hate him, and there's also a restraining order at the moment, so we're not allowed to directly address each other."

Before the premiere night, Damon appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he had some lovely things to say about Kimmel. When Ellen asked Damon if hosting the Oscars is good or bad for Kimmel, Damon joked, "It's horrible for everybody. It's probably bad for me, too, but I mean, [it's] bad for America. Just being honest."

He added, "There's going to be hundreds of millions of people watching and hoping that he messes up. I'm going to be there a few rows deep hoping that he messes up. I might even throw things at him."

The Damon-Kimmel feud began in season 3 of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the host ended a disappointing show by apologising to Damon for bumping him from the episode. Point to be noted here was that he was not part of the episode anyway. The joke hit the show producer's funny bone and Kimmel began to do it every night. There was no particular reason behind choosing Damon but the joke became popular and the apology was made in every episode.

After about a year, Damon was invited to appear on the show. The episode featured a staged fight. "I knew you were going to f**king do it," Damon shouted as the credits rolled. "Oh, big funny, big f**king laugh!" Kimmel decided to pay Damon back for his onscreen blowup in 2007, by enlisting his sidekick Guillermo to expel the actor from his own movie, The Bourne Ultimatum. The two have since then been seen grabbing every opportunity to stage a great fight.

So will the Oscars involve another hilarious Damon-Kimmel showdown? Watch the Oscars 2017 on February 27, starting at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT on ABC.