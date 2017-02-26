The 89th annual Academy Awards is finally here and within a few hours, the winners of the Oscars 2017 will be announced live. The most glamorous night in Hollywood will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and it will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on 26 February.

The award show will kick start with A-list Hollywood celebrities walking down the red carpet at 7 pm EST/4pm PST and in India, it will be aired at 5.30 am on Monday, February 27. After the red carpet, the main event will begin at 8.30 pm EST/5.30 pm EST and in India, it will begin at 7 am on Monday.

The Oscars 2017 will be aired live on ABC, while the live streaming will be available at the Oscar. Go website. Viewers can also live stream the Oscars 2017 award ceremony on the ABC app. These live-streaming links, ABC channel and the app might not work outside the United States.

In Canada, National network CTV will provide the live coverage on Sunday night, while in India, Star Movies will live stream the biggest movie event of the year on Monday morning. The Nine Networks in Australia has got the exclusive rights of Oscars and will broadcast the event live starting at 12.30 pm local time on Monday.

In the UK and Ireland, the Pay TV giant Sky will telecast the 89th Academy Awards will be broadcast live at 1.30 am local time. In Germany, the show will be aired at Pro 7, in South Africa, the Oscars will be telecast at pay TV operator M-Net's M-Net Movies Premiere.

HBO Asia will broadcast the Oscars live in Hong Kong, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam. In China, streaming video service M1905 will air and in Japan, Wowow satellite network will air.

This year La La Land, Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester By The Sea, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion, Fences, Hell or High Water and Hidden Figures are competing to win major trophies.

Presenters

Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, John Cho, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Leslie Mann, Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Shirley MacLaine, Kate McKinnon, and Hailee Steinfeld.