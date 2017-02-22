The much-awaited Academy Awards or Oscars 2017 will take place on Sunday, February 26, at Dolby Theatre in California, but before that several parties will be held to celebrate Hollywood's biggest award night.

So, here are a few hottest party events that will lead up to the biggest award night on February 26 and a few ones that take place after the event.

Vanity Fair will celebrate Young Hollywood in association with L'Oréal Paris on February 21

Where: Delilah, 7969 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith will host the event along with Fifty Shades Darker star Dakota Johnson. The event is an invite-only event, which will support the Roar Foundation Shambala Preserve.

Oscar's Sistahs Soiree on February 22

Where: Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7 pm.

Farfetch sponsors the annual pre-Oscars celebration party, hosted by Alfre Woodard. The eighth annual event will be attended by Oscar nominees Ruth Negga, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Naomie Harris along with Edwina Findley and Aja Naomi King.

Red Carpet Green Dress on February 23

Where: Private home, Hollywood Hills, 7 pm

The eighth annual Red Carpet Green Dress pre-Oscar event will be held on February 23. Suzy Amis Cameron will host the pre-Oscar celebration in association with Swarovski. And a few attendees who have confirmed their presence include Cameron, Nadja Swarovski, Emma Roberts, Missi Pyle and Lion star Priyanka Bose.

Chanel and Charles Finch on February 25

Where: Madeo Restaurant, 8897 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 7.30 pm

The ninth annual pre-Oscars dinner will raise a toast to honour the fashion and films. The event present by Finch will see an array of A-list celebrities. Kristen Stewart, Janelle Monae, Jessica Chastain, Hugh Grant, Liev Schreiber, Lily Collins, Michael Keaton, Ruth Negga, Andre Balazs, Carson Meyer, Damien Chazelle, Derek Blasberg, Dree Hemingway, Dylan McDermott, Ellie Bamber, Garth Davis, Jemima Khan, Juan De Dios Larrain, Kelly Sawyer, Laura Love, Lauren Santo Domingo, Liz Goldwyn, Nathalie Love, Pablo Larrain, Paul Haggis, Poppy Delevingne, Ridley Scott, Rosetta and Balthazar Getty, Rupert Sanders, Shiva Rose and Vanessa Getty are expected to attend the pre-Oscar celebration.

The Weinstein Co. Pre-Oscar Dinner

Where: Montage Marchesa Ballroom, 225 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, cocktails will begin at 8 pm, while dinner will start at 9.30 pm

The annual pre-Oscar dinner party, sponsored by Bulgari, Grey Goose and NetJets, will honour the Oscar nominees.

89th annual Academy Awards and Governors Ball on February 26

Where: Dolby Theatre and Ballroom, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Oscar 2017 will be held live on Sunday night and Jimmy Kimmel will host the big night. Confirmed presenters of the event include Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander and Mark Rylance, among others.

After the award show, the 1,500 guests will leave for the after party and dinner, which will be held to the adjacent Roy Dolby Ballroom. The theme of this year's Governor Ball is magical transformation. JoJo, DJ M.O.S and DJ Kiss, Rickey Minor and recent Grammy singer Cynthia Erivo will perform and entertain the guests.

Vanity Fair on February 26

Where: Custom space near Wallis Annenberg Center at 9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills

Editor-in-chief Graydon Carter will host one of the hottest post-Oscar celebrations, which will be attended by several A-list celebrities.

The After Party

Where: Heritage Penthouse, 467 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 9 pm

The After Party is a post-telecast private party presented by Champagne Taittinger.