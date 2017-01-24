The 89th annual Academy Award nominations have just been announced. Unlike last year, Academy announced the nominees through live streaming across social media platforms on January 24.
La La Land is all over the list with 14 nominations including the Best Picture followed by sci-fi drama Arrival and Moonlight- both earning nods in eight categories. La La Land tied with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950) for the most number of nominations in the history of Oscars. Besides, Hollywood actress Meryl Streep has become the first person to receive 20 nominations. She has scored the nomination in the Best Actress category for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins.
Significantly, Lion, Suicide Squad, The Jungle Book, Star Trek Beyond, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have also made the cut.
The Academy Awards ceremony, to be hosted by Late Night's Jimmy Kimmel, will be aired live on ABC on February 26 starting at 4 pm PT and 7 pm ET.
Check out the full list below:
Best Picture
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
Directing
- Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Actor in a Leading Role
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington, Fences
Actress in a Leading Role
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Adapted Screenplay
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Original Screenplay
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
Animated Feature Film
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Foreign Language Film
- Land of Mine
- A Man Called Ove
- The Salesman
- Tanna
- Toni Erdmann
Documentary Feature
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J. Made in America
- 13th
Cinematography
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Costume Design
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- La La Land
- Passengers
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Live Action Short Film
- Enenemis Intérieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
Sound Editing
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Sound Mixing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Documentary Short Subject
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe's Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
Original Song
- "Audition (The Fools who Dream)," La La Land
- "Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
- "City of Stars," La La Land
- "The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story
- "How Far I'll Go," Moana
Animated Short Film
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Production Design
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Visual Effects
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Film Editing
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight