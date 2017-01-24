The 89th annual Academy Award nominations have just been announced. Unlike last year, Academy announced the nominees through live streaming across social media platforms on January 24.

La La Land is all over the list with 14 nominations including the Best Picture followed by sci-fi drama Arrival and Moonlight- both earning nods in eight categories. La La Land tied with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950) for the most number of nominations in the history of Oscars. Besides, Hollywood actress Meryl Streep has become the first person to receive 20 nominations. She has scored the nomination in the Best Actress category for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Significantly, Lion, Suicide Squad, The Jungle Book, Star Trek Beyond, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have also made the cut.

The Academy Awards ceremony, to be hosted by Late Night's Jimmy Kimmel, will be aired live on ABC on February 26 starting at 4 pm PT and 7 pm ET.

Check out the full list below:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J. Made in America

13th

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Passengers

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Live Action Short Film

Enenemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Song

"Audition (The Fools who Dream)," La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land

"The Empty Chair," Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Film Editing