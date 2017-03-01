In one of the most bizarre news from Oscars 2017, Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio is said to have made an eyebrow artist fly half way across the globe to help him look good for the event. Taking male grooming to another level, it was reported by Sydney Morning Herald that the Oscar-winning actor flew Australian "eyebrow artist to the stars" Sharon Lee Hamilton from Sydney to Los Angeles to attend to a few celebrities' eyebrows before the 2017 Oscars.

However, Gossip Cop rubbished the news calling it 100 percent untrue. "It's all untrue. Hamilton did not trim, wax or do anything to DiCaprio's eyebrows before he handed the Best Actress Oscar to Emma Stone. A mutual friend of Gossip Cop and DiCaprio's assures us it's complete 'BS,'" the website reports.

Debunking the reports, Gossip Cop highlights that there are no comments from the artist in any paper. "Hamilton does not actually tell the paper she was flying to Los Angeles to do DiCaprio's brows for the Academy Awards. There's not one single quotation from her specifically about the actor. Instead, the way the article was written seemingly gives the impression that Hamilton flew around 15 hours from Sydney to Hollywood to pamper DiCaprio at a tremendous cost," they explain.

But who is Sharon Lee Hamilton? She is a renowned name in Hollywood. Based out of Australia, Hamilton's brow consultation costs $200 for men. According to her website, she also provides services including eyelash tint as well as a glycolic infused collagen eye treatment plus a full heated paraffin hand treatment and a light eye makeup application.

If DiCaprio indeed called an eyebrow artist to look his best while presenting the Best Actress award to Emma Stone, then it is alright to say that male grooming in Hollywood is reaching newer heights.