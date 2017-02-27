Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has made a mark in Hollywood, turned heads at the 89th Academy Awards on Monday morning. After stunning at the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards this year, PeeCee graced the red carpet of the Oscars 2017 as well.

The Baywatch actress looked gorgeous in a white and silver Ralph and Russo ensemble with a stylish back-slit. Priyanka completed her look with stone earrings and sported a neat hairdo. The diva was spotted with her co-star Dwayne Johnson at the red carpet.

PeeCee, who has now become the global icon, first made India proud at the Oscars last year. She even presented an award in 2016. This year it was reported that the actress was busy shooting for Quantico and wouldn't make her Oscars appearance, but the actress took to her Instagram page to announce that she will grace the red carpet.

Priyanka also attended the pre-Oscars bash along with Deepika Padukone and looked chic and smart a night before Hollywood's biggest award ceremony. This year's Oscars is being hosted by talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Take a look at the pictures of Priyanka at Oscars 2017 here: