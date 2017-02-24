Oscars 2017 will kick off with a live broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 26. It will be surprising if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) manages to conclude the annual award ceremony without any controversies and embarrassing moments.

Oscars 2017: Here's the complete nominations list

The stage has always been a platform for the celebrities to express their views. This has created several controversies in the past. Over the years, the Academy Award also witnessed several embarrassing moments, such as a naked man running across the stage and Melissa Leo's slip of the tongue during her onstage speech.

Here are the five most embarrassing Oscar moments:

Frank Capra's emotional speech: When the director of Love For A Day realised that he is not the winner of Best Director Award for Oscars 1933, after walking towards the stage, he made an emotional speech. "The longest, saddest and most shattering walk of my life. I wished I could have crawled under the rug like a miserable worm. When I slumped in my chair I felt like one. All my friends at the table were crying," he said.

Julie Andrews vs Audrey Hepburn: It could have been really disappointing for the English actress to know that Jack Warner chose the British actress instead of her to play the female lead role in My Fair Lady. But she was delighted to receive the best actress award during Academy Awards 1964 for Mary Poppins and she expressed her joy on stage. "I think Audrey should have been nominated. I'm very sorry she was not," Andrews said.

David Niven's response after seeing a naked man on stage: When the English actor was about to present an award during Academy Awards 1974, a naked man walked across the stage. Although the star-studded audience were shocked to see the Streaker, Niven never lost his cool. "Isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that the man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings," he said.

Adrien Brody-Halle Berry Adrien lip lock: It was one of the most viral Oscar moments of all time. When the American actor was announced as the winner in Best Actor category for his role in The Pianist, he went upto stage to collect the award and grasped the presenter to kiss on her lips.

Melissa Leo's onstage tongue slip: The American actress was really excited to hear her name as the winner of Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Fighter during Oscars 2011. Her joy ended up in slip of the tongue while she gave her speech. "When I watched Kate [Winslet] two years ago, it looked so f**king easy," Leo said.