Oscar Pistorius, the disgraced Paralympian who is also known as Blade Runner, has been released from Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, after a thorough check up.

The South African sprint runner was rushed to the casualty by a group of armed men after he complained of a chest pain. Although the prison officers feared a heart attack, he seems to be perfectly fine.

"We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today [Thursday]. I cannot confirm that he suffered chest pains," Independent quoted Singabakho Nxumalo of correctional services.

Meanwhile, Pistorius' family spokesperson Johan van Wyk said the athlete is "okay".

The 30-year-old sprint runner, whose full name is Oscar Leonard Carl Pistorius OIB, is serving six years for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on the Valentine's Day in 2013.

Throughout the trial, the murder convict claimed it was an act of self-defence, as he thought the person hiding inside the bathroom is an intruder. Initially, he was convicted of culpable homicide and was sent behind bars for a year.

But the Supreme Court of Appeals found him guilty and overturned the original ruling stating that it was "fundamentally flawed" because Pistorius should have known that his act could have been fatal.