After months of predictions and anticipations, Oscar nominations will be finally announced on Tuesday, January 24. The nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards will be unveiled live at 8.18 am EST, 5.18 am PST, and 1.18 pm GMT. And, you can watch it live on Oscar.com and Oscars.org.

This year, the complete list of nominations will be revealed through live streaming. Last year, the Academy Awards nominees were announced in an early morning press conference.

Firstly, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs will join directors Guillermo del Toro and Ang Lee to present the 89th Oscar nominees in 12 categories: Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Costume Design, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing. Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Ken Watanabe, Jason Reitman and a few more actors will also appear in the nomination live streaming video.

Predictably, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Arrival and Nocturnal Animals are highly expected to be named amongst the strong contenders. Like Golden Globe Awards, Bafta, and other significant awards, La La Land might earn the maximum number of nominations.

On the other side, La La Land actor Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Florence Foster Jenkins' Meryl Streep, Jackie's Natalie Portman, Fences' Viola Davis, Lion's Dev Patel and Moonlight's Mahershala Ali are presumed to get multiple nods at Oscar 2017.

The Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Night's Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on February 26 starting at 4 pm PT and 7 pm ET.