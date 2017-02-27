Is there a better moment to announce Salim Ahamed's next than the day of 89th Academy Awards 2017? Why, you may wonder. Here's a hint: The title says it all.

The Pathemari-fame Salim Ahamed's upcoming movie is titled, And The Oscar Goes To. The director revealed the name while sharing the first-look poster on his Facebook page on Monday, February 27.

Though he hasn't spilled any beans on the cast and crew, the movie is said to be an inside story. Now, the big question on everyone's mind is: "Who will play the lead?" Rumours point to Dulquer Salmaan.

It has to be noted that during the promotion of his latest outing, Jomonte Suviseshgal, DQ had mentioned about his association with Salim in a project, and netizens believe he was referring to And The Oscar Goes To. Even in the audience poll conducted by popular Twitter page ForumKeralam, majority of the audience rooted for Dulquer as the hero of Salim's movie. At the time of reporting, almost 41% of the netizens have voted for Dulquer, beating Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas.

Who will be the Hero in Salim Ahmed's new movie about Cinema titled as " And the OSCAR Goes To" ?? — Forumkeralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Salim's previous outing with DQ's father and megastar Mammootty was a big hit worldwide. The movie narrates the real-life stories of Keralites who went to Middle-East in search of a better life.

Will Salim join hands with Dulquer for his next? Only time will tell.

Check out the first-look poster of And The Oscar Goes To movie here: