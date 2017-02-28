Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) is making waves even before its release. The teaser and trailer of the movie have escalated the interest for the upcoming release, as evident from the millions of hits they have garnered in a short time. Now, the romantic song from OMA is trending on YouTube upon its release on February 22.

Watch Ivalaro song

Ivalaro song, featuring Tovino Thomas and Gayathri Suresh, has been viewed over five lakh times, at the time of reporting. However, it fell short of breaking the record of Dulquer Salmaan and Anupama Parameshwaran's romantic song teaser Nokki Nokki from the family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal (over two million views in five days). Vijay Yesudas has rendered his voice for the soulful track Ivaralo, set to music by Manikandan Ayyappa and penned by Rafeeq Ahammed. Tovino and Gayathri looks charming in the three-minute-12-second video song set against the backdrop of Maharajas College in Ernakulam.

The campus entertainer, helmed by debutant Tom Emmatty, boasts of an ensemble cast including Neeraj Madhav, Roopesh Peethambaran, Sudheer Karamana, Kalabhavan Shajon and Sudhi Koppa in significant roles. OMA, bankrolled by Anoop Kannan under the banner of Anoop Kannan Stories, will hit the screens on March 3 locking horns with director Lijo Jose Pellissery's movie Angamaly Diaries starring as many as 80 newcomers.