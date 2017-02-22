A romantic song from the upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA), featuring Tovino Thomas and Gayathri Suresh, hit the cyberspace on Wednesday, February 22.

Read: Planning to troll Tovino Thomas? Trollers, you are too late, he does it himself

The three-minute-12-second video song that starts with the lines Ivalaro, set against the backdrop of Maharajas College in Ernakulam, has already started garnering good response from the audience. Both Tovino and Gayathri looks charming in the song, for which Vijay Yesudas has rendered his voice. Rafeeq Ahamed has penned the lyrics and is set to music by Manikandan Ayyappa.

The teaser and trailer of the campus entertainer have already graced the top trending list upon its release on YouTube India, and the song is also expected to go viral on social media. At the time of reporting, the video has been viewed over five thousand times in less than an hour of its release.

"I was waiting to share this beautiful love song from 'Oru Mexican Apparatha'!! ," Roopesh Peethambaran, who plays as the antagonist in OMA, posted on his social media page. Tovino and Gayathri have also shared the video on their Facebook pages.

The Tom Emmatty directorial has been making headlines since it went on floors. Thanks to the hype generated by the unusual title (given by director Jude Anthony Joseph) and the promotions, the movie-goers in Kerala are eagerly waiting for the movie's release.

OMA is scheduled to hit the screens on March 3 and will be locking horns against director Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries.

Watch the song here: