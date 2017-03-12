After lauding the team of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries for being a stunning piece of film-making, young star Prithviraj Sukumaran has commented on the latest Malayalam movie, Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA).

Prithviraj, who has shared the screen space with Tovino Thomas in the horror thriller Ezra, has appreciated the young actor for the big success of the campus entertainer, adding that he is thrilled to see Tovino's growth as an actor and star. He has also lauded Neeraj Madhav's performance in the Tom Emmatty-directorial.

Interestingly, while appreciating Roopesh Peethambaran, who played as antagonist Roopesh in OMA, Prithviraj has also silently announced his next movie, titled Nammude Vakeel, which is the directorial venture of the Theevram filmmaker. When International Business Times, India, contacted Roopesh, he confirmed that the project is underway with him scripting the film.

..And a big congrats to the team of "Oru Mexican Apaaratha" for the big success. Tovino..super happy for you brother..and thrilled to see your growth as an actor/star!!! Way to go!!!

Tovino, Neeraj and Roopesh have thanked Prithviraj for his good words about their performance in OMA, which has been performing well at the world-wide box office since its release on March 3, locking horns against the katta local movie Angamaly Diaries.

Meanwhile, OMA narrates the campus fights between students belonging to two different political parties -- KSQ and SFY (in lieu of KSU and SFI) at Maharaja College in Ernakulam. The movie has an engaging storyline that will take the audience on a nostalgic ride. Though all the actors have performed well in the campus movie, it is Neeraj Madhav who outshines the cast with his character Subhash which the audience has opined to be his best performance till date.