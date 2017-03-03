Much awaited Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA), starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, hit screens in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad on Friday, March 3. A few fan shows started at 7:30 am in Ernakulam, Kollam, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Palakkad with houseful status.

Plot

The campus entertainer, which is set against the backdrop of Maharajas College in Ernakulam, is the debut directorial venture of Tom Emmatty. Tovino's character Paul is the supporter of SFY party against his rival Roopesh (Roopesh Peethambaran), who belongs to another party named KSQ. The movie shows the campus war between the students who follow different political ideologies and also narrates the love story of Paul and Anu (Gayathri Suresh). OMA also stars Neeraj Madhav, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sudhi Koppa and a few newcomers in significant roles.

Oru Mexican Aparatha, bankrolled by Anoop Kannan, is one of the most hyped movies in Malayalam, and it is evident from the immense response its teasers, trailer and songs are garnering from the audience. All the videos from OMA were on the top trending list on YouTube India creating records. The movie had a tremendous advance booking status with almost all the shows either houseful or almost full at 11 pm on Thursday.

