For fans of Malayalam movies in the UAE and GCC areas, here is some happy news. Tovino Thomas and Neeraj Madhav's Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA), which opened to a positive response, and Sunny Wayn's upcoming movie Alamara are set to hit the screens next weekend in the Middle East, locking horns with each other on March 16.

Malayalam movies usually get released in the overseas market a week or more after hitting the theatres in Kerala. However, Sunny Wayn's Alamara is creating history in the overseas market as it has been scheduled to be released there a day before its Kerala release. According to the Voxcinemas website, the movie will be screened with Arabic and English subtitles in the overseas market.

Alamara

The family entertainer Alamara is one of the awaited movies in Malayalam, as it is the directorial venture of Midhun Manuel Thomas, who is known for his films Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu and Ann Maria Kalippilaanu. The trailer has also raised the expectations of the audience from the movie, which also stars Aditi Ravi, Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Seema G Nair, Manikandan Achari, Sudhi Koppa, Sadiq and Manju Satheesh in significant roles.

OMA

Debutant Tom Emmatty's campus entertainer that narrates the campus politics and fights between the students of SFY and KSQ parties is set to become the biggest grosser of Tovino in his career. Read OMA IBTimes India review

Angamaly Diaires

The latest Malayalam movie, Angamaly Diaires, which was released on March 9 all over the Middle East, opened to a fabulous response from the audience in the UAE. The Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed film, scripted by actor Chemban Vinod Jose, stars as many as 86 debutants in main roles. Movie-goers have stated that the 11-minute long climax scene, with over 1,000 artistes, shot in a single take is the highlight of the katta local movie.

Many celebrities have also lauded the team of Angamaly Diaries, which they say is a realistic different entertainer with notable performances. Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lal Jose, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Sunny Wayne, Bineesh Kodiyeri, Saiju Kurup, Anusree, Joju George, Ramya Nambeeshan, Sudhi Koppa, Sarayu Mohan, Aparna Balamurali, Irshad, Chandini Sreedharan, Vineeth Kumar, Jinu Joseph, Anumol, Deepti Sati, and many other celebrities of the Mollywood industry have praised the movie. Check celebrity review here