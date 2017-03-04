Malayalam movies Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) and Angamaly Diaries were released on Friday, March 3, and opened to a massive response from the audience. Now Vijay Babu, who has bankrolled the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed movie, has hinted that the team of both the movies will soon come together.

The actor revealed the news while sharing his photo with Tovino Thomas, Roopesh Peethambaran, director Johnpaul George and cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan on his Facebook page. "Oru Mexican Angamaly Diary. Onnu nookki Vecho ! Something is cooking in this team !! . Tovino , Rupesh peetambaran , John Paul , Gireesh Gangadharan . Friday film house . [sic]," reads Vijay's social media post.

Popular production house Friday Film House, which has bankrolled the movie Angamaly Diaries introducing as many as 86 newcomers in the film, is expected to produce its next project with Tovino, who is also receiving immense response from cine-goers for his notable performance in the campus entertainer OMA, directed by Tom Emmatty.

Friday Film House has come up with many successful projects in Malayalam, including Philips and the Monkey Pen, Peruchazhi, Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu and Adi Kapyare Kootamani, among others. Vijay will also be producing the sequels of Aadu and Adi Kapyare koootamani, which are expected to hit the screens soon.