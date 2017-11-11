A few months ago, reports had it that megastar Mammootty will be joining hands with filmmaker Sethu for an upcoming movie. The makers of the movie, which was then titled Kozhi Thankachan, have apparently changed its title now.

The upcoming project will be titled Oru Kuttanadan Blog and the director has claimed that the movie will be presented in a different way, by narrating the story through a blog.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog is set in the backdrop of a fictional village Krishnapuram and the story will be told in a humorous manner. Mammootty is said to be portraying the role of a middle-aged person, who is a role model for many youths in the village.

Interestingly, with the Mammootty-starrer, young actor Unni Mukundan will make his debut as one of Sethu's assistant directors.

Raai Laxmi, Deepthi Sati and Anu Sithara will be seen playing the female lead roles in Oru Kuttanadan Blog. While Raai Laxmi has shared the screenspace with Mammootty earlier in the movies Annan Thambi, Parunthu, Chattambinadu and Rajadhiraja, this will be Deepti's second movie with the megastar after Pullikkaran Staraa. However, Anu will be acting in a Mammootty-starrer for the first time.

The makers are yet to decide on when the film will go on floors as Mammootty has committed many other movies. "We are yet to decide on that as there are still some more details to be worked out. Also, Mammukka is busy with a few commitments such as Sharrath Sandith's Parole that has a schedule pending," Sethu is quoted as saying by the Times of India.