Oru Cinemaakkaran (also spelt Oru Cinemakkaran), the family entertainer of director Leo Thaddeus, has hit the theatres in Kerala on Saturday, June 24, as an Eid release of 2017. The movie, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, narrates the story of a young man, who dreams of making a career in the entertainment industry.

Vineeth appears as Alby, who struggles to be part of the industry, while Kerala State Best Actress Award winner, Rajisha Vijayan, plays his wife Sara, who constantly supports him in achieving his dream. The movie also stars Renji Panicker as a priest and father of Vineeth's character, Vijay Babu, Anusree, Lal, Mukesh, Hareesh Perumanna and Noby in pivotal roles.

The teaser and trailer of the movie have already garnered a tremendous response from the audience, and within three weeks, the 32-second trailer has been viewed over 2.8 million times on Facebook.

Oru Cinemaakkaran is the production venture of Thomas Panicker under the banner of Opus Penta, and is distributed all over Kerala by director Lal Jose's LJ Films Pvt Ltd. The top crew of the film includes cinematographer Sudheer Surendran, music composer Bijibal and editor Ranjan Abraham.

By the end of the first half, the movie has loads of laughter, edge of the seat moments and good songs. The film presents the life of a struggling assistant director Aby, played decently by Vineeth. Rajisha plays his wife Sarah and is her usual, charming self. There are too many obstacles in their lives - professional and personal - but the couple is trying their best to stay positive and inch ahead with confidence in each other. Renji Panicker as Vineeth's dad and a Jacobite priest, and Lal as Rajisha's dad are entertaining in the first half.

