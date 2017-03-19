- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Orly airport attacker shouted he was there to die for Allah says prosecutor
39-year-old Ziyed Ben Belgacem was killed after he tried to seize an assault rifle from a soldier, who was a part of the military patrol at the airport. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told a press conference the attacker had shouted: I am here to die for Allah. In any case, there will be deaths.
Most popular