Orly airport attacker shouted he was there to die for Allah says prosecutor

  • March 19, 2017 16:18 IST
    By Reuters
39-year-old Ziyed Ben Belgacem was killed after he tried to seize an assault rifle from a soldier, who was a part of the military patrol at the airport. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told a press conference the attacker had shouted: I am here to die for Allah. In any case, there will be deaths.
