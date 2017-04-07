Hope Mikaelson is not safe and Season 4 episode 4 of The Originals will see her family members going to great lengths to find out more about the new threat that's set to destroy their family. Watch the episode live on April 7 at 8 pm ET on The CW, and it can also be watched online on The CW app.

The previous episode gave viewers a hint of the darkness that's lurking around the corner by delving into Vincent's past. It turns out he was married to Eva, and they used to practice dark magic together. He quit, but Eva carried on and she started sacrificing children to gain more power.

Is Eva back? Is she the one abducting the children of New Orleans? The answer will be revealed in Season 4 episode 4 titled Keepers of the House.

Last month, The Originals showrunner Julie Plec opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the evil force in Season 4, saying: "There is a very insidious and dark element that exists in the alleys and the gutters of New Orleans that has a point of view about what it wants out of New Orleans, and it is in deep conflict with the health and protection of the original family and Hope Mikaelson herself."

That presence, Plec said, "is not seen and is targeting children and is targeting innocents and is just really vile."

The synopsis for Keepers of the House reads:

Desperate to save her daughter, Hayley turns to Marcel for help uncovering information about the mysterious force that has set its sights on the children of New Orleans. While Klaus remains behind with Hope, Elijah and a reluctant Vincent join the hunt, which puts them on a dangerous collision course with an unlikely new threat. Finally, Freya and Keelin must put aside their differences as they embark on a journey that may alter the power dynamic in New Orleans forever.

The Originals airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on The CW.