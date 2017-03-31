Season 4 episode 3 of The CW's vampire drama The Originals is titled Haunter of Ruins and it will see Klaus trying to bond with his daughter Hope, who has grown up quite a bit in the five years when he was not around. But their happy days might be short-lived as the synopsis for the episode reveals that a mysterious witch is out to get Hope.

Also read: Katie Price flouts Maldives' 'no nudity' law by sunbathing sans top

Protecting Hope will become the main priority for the Mikaelsons in the coming few episodes, and Hayley will reach out to Marcel to uncover information about the approaching evil.

The threat to her daughter's life will force Hayley to put her romance with Elijah on the backburner.

"As much as Hayley is happy to have [Elijah] back, her priority is still Hope's safety," Phoebe Tonkin, the actress who plays Hayley, told TVLine. A romantic relationship might become too time-consuming and it might shift Hayley's focus from protecting her girl, felt Tonkin.

"As her daughter gets older and becomes a little human being, Hayley becomes even more protective. So that's her focus, to protect her kid," said the actress.

This echoes what The Originals executive producer Michael Narducci told the publication about Hope coming in the way of a romance between Hayley and Elijah. "I'm not saying Hope is an obstacle to anyone's happiness — far from it, since she's the source of their inspiration and possibly their redemption — but she's going to be the centre of a lot of what's going on moving forward," he said.

The synopsis for Season 4 episode 3 reads:

Elijah mediates a conflict between Hayley and Freya to determine the best way to protect the family. Meanwhile, in New Orleans, Vincent tells Marcel terrible secrets about his ex-wife, Eva Sinclair, even as they begin their search for a mysterious witch who plans to sacrifice a group of innocent children – including Hope Mikaelson.

The Originals airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on The CW.