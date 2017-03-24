The Mikaelsons are awake and their first stop is New Orleans. Season 4 episode 2 of The Originals will see them trying to rescue Klaus, who is dealing with some intense stuff from his past. Watch the episode live on March 24 at 8 pm ET on the CW. The episode can also be watched online via The CW app.

The promotional photos from the episode show Klaus hallucinating about Cami, and it's going to be an emotional moment.

"Klaus is going to be experiencing this terrible torment," executive producer Michael Narducci explained to TVLine, adding, "and one of the moments of solace and relief that he gets is conjuring this memory of this person who meant so, so much to him."

Other photos show Marcel and Rebekah's rather unfriendly reunion. It looks like Rebekah will try to distract Marcel so others can rescue Klaus.

The official synopsis for the episode titled No Quarter reads: "After being cured and woken, the Mikaelson siblings join Hayley in an effort to rescue Klaus from captivity – even if they must face Marcel in the process. Meanwhile, Klaus' demons materialize in unexpected ways as he suffers from the effects of the Tunde Blade, and Vincent investigates a haunting that will prove to be much more sinister than he could have imagined. Elijah also appears."

The CW has also released the synopsis for Season 4 episode 3, which hints at Hope being targeted by a mysterious witch who plans to sacrifice a group of innocent children. The third episode will also see Klaus trying to bond with his daughter after five long years.

The Oiginals airs Fridays at 8 pm on The CW.