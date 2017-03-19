The Originals Season 4 premiere saw Hayley waking up the Mikaelsons, and one of the highlights of the episode was the reunion between Hayley and Elijah. But it doesn't seem like the two can remain happy for long, as their family is constantly being targeted by those in New Orleans.

Previewing what's in store for Hayley and Elijah, The Originals executive producer Michael Narducci told TVLine that besides Marcel and the witches of New Orleans, who have enjoyed a certain level of freedom due to the absence of the Mikaelsons, Hope may become an obstacle.

"Going forward, everyone has to say, 'We've done whatever we want for the last thousand years, and it's been great, but now there's this kid.' It's the height of selfishness and irresponsibility to not put her needs and concerns first. I'm not saying Hope is an obstacle to anyone's happiness — far from it, since she's the source of their inspiration and possibly their redemption — but she's going to be the center of a lot of what's going on moving forward," he said.

The next episode is titled No Quarter and it will see Hayley and the Mikaelsons trying their best to rescue Klaus from captivity. Klaus, meanwhile, will have to face his demons when he starts suffering from the effects of the Turner Blade, the synopsis for Season 4 episode 2 states.

It's only a matter of time before Klaus is freed, and his first priority might not be to take down Marcel.

"His first thought could be, 'Let me go find my kid,'" the executive producer teased, adding that it might not be so easy to take down Marcel now. "When he drank that serum at the end of last season, he became something we still don't quite understand. He may not be so easy to take down."

The Originals airs Fridays on the CW.