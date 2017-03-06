Rolls-Royce customers are usually wealthy individuals. They are not ready to settle for limited colour options that companies offer for cars. Rolls-Royce knew it and the company gives freedom to its customers to choose colour for each part of their car. One such connoisseur of luxury has chosen to finish his Rolls-Royce Ghost with a paint created from diamonds.

Also read: Bentley Mulsanne Hallmark series by Mulliner has detailing in gold and silver; limited to just 50 units

Christened as Ghost Elegance, Rolls-Royce claims this is first luxury car to be finished in a paint created from 1,000 crushed diamonds. The colour has been named 'Diamond Stardust' and it is the most expensive paint to grace the body of a Rolls-Royce model.

The paint has been created at Rolls-Royce's headquarters at Goodwood, UK, by subjecting 1,000 ethically-sourced diamonds in a special process. Goodwood's technical laboratory leader, Paolo Travaglia and his team, took two months to make the paint from diamonds. The unique paint has been applied to the top section of the car. The flanks of the car are accented with Mugello Red and Black twin coachlines. The luxury car also boasts of 21-inch wheels that are hand-painted with a Mugello Red pinstripe.

On the interior, the first half features black leather seats with accents of Mugello Red stitching on the doors, and piping on the seats. The black treatment goes in the front carpet and lambswool foot mats. Additionally, a Tudor Oak veneer is also complemented with a Mugello Red single stitch along the top of the dashboard, and finished with a bespoke clock. The rear section of the interior gets lounge seat contoured with Selby Grey soft leather and Mugello Red stitching and piping.

The Ghost Elegance is powered by 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that belts out 563bhp mated to 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. Rolls-Royce will showcase the one-off Ghost at the Geneva Motor Show starting March 9.