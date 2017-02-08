Leading oral hygiene products-maker Oral-B has launched a new line of electric toothbrushes -- PRO 2000 and PRO 600 -- in India.

"Oral-B has been a leading innovator in oral care for more than 60 years, and we're proud to introduce our new electric toothbrushes, including the Oral-B Pro 2000 in India with Oscillating, Rotating, Pulsating (ORP) technology," Dr. Phillip Hundeshagen, R&D expert, Oral-B, said in a statement.

Oral-B's new PRO series tooth brushes are capable of performing oscillation, rotation and pulsating actions for close to 48,800 times to remove plaque, several times more (almost 100 percent) compared to a regular brush, thereby significantly enhancing better oral health of the consumers.

Further, Oral-B 2000 PRO comes with additional functionalities, which include:

– It buzzes every 30 seconds to let the user know when it's time to focus on brushing the next quadrant of their mouth and also alerts when the user has brushed for the dentist-recommended time of 2 minutes Round Brush head – Oral-B has ergonomically designed the brush head in circular shape, so that its surrounds each tooth and reach areas that are often difficult, providing superior cleaning.

– this will enable massage mode for gentle stimulation of gums Other notable feature is that, PRO 2000 comes with criss-cross bristles tilted at a 16 degree angle, which oscillate, rotate, and pulsate to break up and remove up to 100 percent more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush, Oral-B claims.

Both Oral-B PRO 2000 and PRO 600 are available exclusively on Amazon India for Rs. 5,800 and Rs. 3,800, respectively.