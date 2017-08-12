Optoma has announced its new Optoma HD27SA projector in India. The new home cinema projector features DarbeeVision Presence image enhancement technology, providing unprecedented detail in skin tones, textures, and reflective surfaces while delivering superior depth, object separation, and automatic removal of unsightly artefacts.

Optoma HD27SA is a compact and light-weighted projector with 1080p Full HD resolution, Rec.709 and sRGB colour modes, ensuring brilliant and accurate representation of colours for PC, Mac, and HDTV broadcast content. The DARBEE Visual Presence image enhancement technology provides an immersive, larger-than-life experience with Xbox One and PS4 games, Blu-ray movies, HDTV programming, home videos and photos.

"Optoma HD27SA achieves a fine balance between price and quality. With new Darbee Visual Presence™ and Amazing Color technology, HD27SA provides a great visual enhancement in the bargain for those who have a limited budget but care about image clarity and realism. The compact and light-weighted design, versatile integrations also fulfils the needs for those who have small to medium-sized home entertainment space," said Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, in a statement.

The Optoma HD27SA has 3,200 lumens and 30,000:1 contrast ratio, providing unprecedented detail in skin tones, textures, and reflective surfaces. Users can play music, watch videos and photos, and even share web pages by connecting their gadgets like smartphones, Google Chromecast, TV dongles, pocket PC, Optoma HDCast Pro, and Roku streaming stick to the projector.

Key features of Optoma HD27SA

- New DARBEE Visual Presence – The new Darbee image enhancement technology enhances the details and depth of field, making the images clearer and more realistic

- Amazing Color – New colour wheel exceeds almost 100% REC.709 colour gamut without sacrificing any brightness

- High performance and low maintenance with 8,000 hours of lamp life in dynamic ECO+ mode

- Compact and light-weighted design with size 17% smaller than the previous version

- Easy set-up and operation – 2x HDMI, MHL, and powered USB port to stream content from Optoma HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, TV dongles, pocket PC, mobile devices, etc.

- Integrated 10W speakers for powerful sound

- Whisper quiet operation – 29dB (Eco mode).