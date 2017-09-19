Shah Rukh Khan's television show TED Talks: Nayi Soch will see many A-listers from Bollywood and sports world sharing their experiences. While big names like Javed Akhtar, Mithali Raj and Karan Johar have already shot for the show, rumour has it SRK is looking tobring international celebrities as well.

Reportedly, Oprah Winfrey has been approached to make an appearance on the show.

"Shahrukh met Oprah when she attended Parmeshwar Godrej's party in India 5 years ago. He connected with her so well that he decided to call her back to India and this time on a show that would be honoured to have such an influential person talk to the Indian audience," a source told the Times of India.

Winfrey rose to popularity with The Oprah Winfrey Show and since then continues to be an influential figure across the globe.

TED Talks: Nayi Soch is set to go on air from October onwards on Star Plus and comprises of 10 episodes. The Jab Harry Met Sejal star will be seen as one of the speakers.

There were rumours that SRK had charged a whopping Rs 30 crore for a week. If it's true, that will make Shah Rukh one of the most expensive television hosts.

A few months ago, the superstar had delivered a mind-blowing speech on TED Talks, Canada, and impressed audience from across the globe with his positivity and life experiences.