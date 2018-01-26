Vanity Fair is known for its star-studded photoshoots sprawled across the centrespread, but this year's one starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Gal Gadot, among many others, has taken a hilarious turn courtesy some major photoshop fails.

How, you ask? Oprah has three hands and Reese has three legs!

Also read: Gigi Hadid vs Priyanka Chopra: Armpit photoshop controversy

It was the magazine's 24th annual Hollywood issue where Oprah, 63, posed for renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. Accompanying her were multiple A-listers like Robert De Niro and Tom Hanks and even Reese, who chose to sit on her lap.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

The photos, although undoubtedly stunning, did have two major photoshopping fails that were noticed only – and way too quickly – once they were published.

In one of the photos, Oprah has one hand on her hip, another hand on her lap, and a third wrapped around Reese's waist! And while the A Wrinkle in Time co-stars are seen laughing at something Tom Hanks said, the hands are impossible to distract one from the shot.

Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey on the set of the new Vanity Fair photoshoot pic.twitter.com/47Gy4dbggF — best of reese (@badpostreese) January 25, 2018

Of course, netizens took to Twitter to poke fun at the strange but hilarious photoshop fail. "Listen Oprah might have three hands," Jason Abbruzzese wrote, while Steve Bayorgeon added: "Everyone knows Oprah has three hands."

"'Ole Three-Hands Oprah'. That's what her friends call her," added another witty one. But the best of the lot was one user trying to promote this as Oprah's potential for running for US President someday.

"Now that Oprah has been exposed as an alien with three hands, her prospective presidential candidacy takes on more sinister overtones," Yair Rosenberg commented.

But it didn't die down at just that. People soon noticed a strange, extra addition waist down when it came to Witherspoon. The 41-year-old Home Again actress flaunted her enviable figure on the cover with an extra leg!

"I do wonder about Reese's 3 legs?" someone named Nichole wrote. "Her flesh is not the same colour as the inside of her dress."

and the now famously 3-legged Reese Witherspoon on the new cover of Vanity Fair pic.twitter.com/O1QLNFhroe — Peter Davis (@PeterDavisNYC) January 26, 2018

Another one called Christine Jackson quipped: "If you're struggling at work today, just remember that you aren't the person who let photos of Reese Witherspoon with three legs AND Oprah with three hands go to print."

A user called Zoe stated her certainty about Reese's third leg being the lucky charm behind her success. "How does Reese Witherspoon get so much done all at once?" she wrote. "She produces and stars in movies and TV shows, owns a fashion line, and helps organize the Time's Up movement all at the same time? Well, it's probably because she has three legs."

The photoshop fail caught so much attention that Reese herself responded to the hilarious controversy via Twitter, in her signature witty manner.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ?( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

The mother of two wrote: "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs,' she wrote. 'I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it."

And of course, Oprah was more than just swift to respond with steady encouragement!