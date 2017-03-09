OPPO is now levelling the ground with Vivo by bringing a new selfie-centric smartphone with dual camera setup at the front. The launch date of the so-called F3 Plus was leaked earlier, and it is said to happen on March 23. But the latest bit of information about the phone gives a closer look at the specifications.

Android Pure got its hands on the specification sheet of the F3 Plus, giving away most of the information. According to it, the F3 Plus will sport a 6-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 16MP+8MP dual camera lenses at the front and a 16MP rear-facing shooter.

The upcoming selfie smartphone will boast a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Like other OPPO phones, this one will also run Android Marshmallow-based Color OS 3.0 out-of-the-box.

The leaked spec-sheet also revealed that the F3 Plus will be 7.35mm thick and weigh about 185 gram even with its 4,000mAh battery. The handset will come with dual SIM support and 4G LTE bands as expected.

OPPO has sent out media invites confirming the launch date of the F3 Plus on March 23. The invite also hints at the dual camera setup in the form of two circles like camera lenses, according to GSMArena. This news comes shortly after OPPO's launch of "5x Dual-Camera Zoom" technology, which is quite remarkable.

Even with all these leaks, there is no sign of an image that shows the design of the F3 Plus. But it's best to have something saved for the official launch, which is not too far away. Stay tuned for more.